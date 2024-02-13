Feb 13, 2024 - Politics
The Agenda: What's on deck at city council this week
Here's your guide to local city council meetings tonight.
- Rezoning about 7.8 acres of land on SE J Street from office and public/semipublic to medium-density residential at the request of Bentonville Public Schools. The nonprofit Excellerate Foundation plans to build affordable housing for Bentonville teachers.
- Appropriating about $3 million, including a federal grant of $2.65 million, for several municipal airport projects. Among them is reconstructing the taxiway lighting and airfield electrical vault at a cost of $1.88 million.
- Designating $1.16 million in American Rescue Plan Act money for sewer infrastructure.
- Endorsing Central States Manufacturing for the state's tax refund program that allows businesses to be reimbursed for a portion of sales taxes on materials purchased to start the business.
Go to the meetings: 6pm at Bentonville and Springdale city halls; 6:30pm at Rogers City Hall.
