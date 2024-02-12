🎤 in Bentonville.Catch live music — Joe Majerus will play 6-8pm Thursday in the Tower Bar at The Momentary

🤣 See some stand-up comedy

Open-mic night at 8:30pm Tuesday at Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville.

Anti-Valentine's Day open-mic night with performances focusing on "all things brokenhearted" at 7pm Wednesday at New Province Brewing in Rogers.

Langston Kerman at 6pm and 8:45pm Wednesday at The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell. Get tickets for $25.

Dwayne Duke at 8pm Thursday at Black Apple in Springdale.

🧒 For the kids — The Poli POP! show features two siblings who don't want to go to sleep and instead use their imaginations to take them places. 7pm Tuesday at Walton Arts Center. Get tickets for $10.

