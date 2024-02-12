31 mins ago - Things to Do

Your week ahead: Live music and stand-up

headshot
Illustration of posters and flyers with emojis on them, stapled to a telephone pole.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

🎤 in Bentonville.Catch live music Joe Majerus will play 6-8pm Thursday in the Tower Bar at The Momentary

🤣 See some stand-up comedy

  • Langston Kerman at 6pm and 8:45pm Wednesday at The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell. Get tickets for $25.
  • Dwayne Duke at 8pm Thursday at Black Apple in Springdale.

🧒 For the kids — The Poli POP! show features two siblings who don't want to go to sleep and instead use their imaginations to take them places. 7pm Tuesday at Walton Arts Center. Get tickets for $10.

Plus: How to celebrate Valentine's Day this week

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more