1 hour ago - Things to Do

How to celebrate Mardi Gras in NWA

headshot
Illustration of Mardi Gras beads with an Axios logo pendant

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

Mardi Gras is Tuesday. Here's how to do it right in NWA:

Parade of Fools — The annual family-friendly parade starts at the Fayetteville downtown square at 2pm Saturday and heads down Block Avenue and Dickson Street.

Go to a Mardi Gras party at a bar or brewery:

  • Rendezvous Junction — Get dressed up in yellow, purple and green and have some crawfish; 11am Saturday.
  • Nomads West End — Have a $3 Skittles shot; 10pm Saturday.
  • Boar's Nest — Enjoy a special cocktail menu and king cake; 7pm Tuesday.
  • Ozark Beer — Celebrate with crawfish and hurricanes; 2-8pm Tuesday.
  • Natural State Beer Co. — Have a beer with Cajun food from Delta Crawfish and king cake; 3pm Tuesday.
  • Maxine's Tap Room — Party with king cake shots and a DJ; 5pm Tuesday.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more