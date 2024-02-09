1 hour ago - Things to Do
How to celebrate Mardi Gras in NWA
Mardi Gras is Tuesday. Here's how to do it right in NWA:
Parade of Fools — The annual family-friendly parade starts at the Fayetteville downtown square at 2pm Saturday and heads down Block Avenue and Dickson Street.
Go to a Mardi Gras party at a bar or brewery:
- Rendezvous Junction — Get dressed up in yellow, purple and green and have some crawfish; 11am Saturday.
- Nomads West End — Have a $3 Skittles shot; 10pm Saturday.
- Boar's Nest — Enjoy a special cocktail menu and king cake; 7pm Tuesday.
- Ozark Beer — Celebrate with crawfish and hurricanes; 2-8pm Tuesday.
- Natural State Beer Co. — Have a beer with Cajun food from Delta Crawfish and king cake; 3pm Tuesday.
- Maxine's Tap Room — Party with king cake shots and a DJ; 5pm Tuesday.
