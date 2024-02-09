Your weekend plans: Arkansas Black Film & Music Expo

Share on email (opens in new window)

🎬 Arkansas Black Film & Music Expo — This event showcasing Black artists includes panel discussions and performances today and Saturday at Fayetteville Town Center. Get a weekend pass for $75.

🏀 Watch some basketball — The Razorback men play Georgia at 5pm Saturday in Fayetteville. Get tickets for $25-$90 or watch on ESPN.

🎤 Catch live music — Check out Ashtyn Barbaree on Saturday at Crisis Brewing in Fayetteville.

