Your weekend plans: Arkansas Black Film & Music Expo
🎬 Arkansas Black Film & Music Expo — This event showcasing Black artists includes panel discussions and performances today and Saturday at Fayetteville Town Center. Get a weekend pass for $75.
🏀 Watch some basketball — The Razorback men play Georgia at 5pm Saturday in Fayetteville. Get tickets for $25-$90 or watch on ESPN.
🎤 Catch live music — Check out Ashtyn Barbaree on Saturday at Crisis Brewing in Fayetteville.
Go deeper: Celebrate Mardi Gras
