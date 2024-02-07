20 mins ago - Sports

How much Super Bowl resale tickets are going for in Arkansas

A video board displays logos for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 01, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be played on February 11, 2024, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Super Bowl LVIII resale tickets are selling for $12,517 on average in Arkansas, according to the most recent data from SeatGeek.

By the numbers: That's more than 6% higher than the national average price of $11,784 as of mid-day Tuesday.

Between the lines: California, home of the San Francisco 49ers, accounts for 27% of ticket resales.

  • The Kansas City Chiefs' home state of Missouri didn't make it into the top five, but neighboring Kansas did with 7%.

Rounding out the top five are Texas (13%), Nevada (10%) and Florida (5%).

Zoom out: The most expensive ticket as of mid-day Tuesday was $116,504.

What's next: The Super Bowl kicks off at 5:30pm CT Sunday on CBS.

