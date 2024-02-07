20 mins ago - Sports
How much Super Bowl resale tickets are going for in Arkansas
Super Bowl LVIII resale tickets are selling for $12,517 on average in Arkansas, according to the most recent data from SeatGeek.
By the numbers: That's more than 6% higher than the national average price of $11,784 as of mid-day Tuesday.
Between the lines: California, home of the San Francisco 49ers, accounts for 27% of ticket resales.
- The Kansas City Chiefs' home state of Missouri didn't make it into the top five, but neighboring Kansas did with 7%.
Rounding out the top five are Texas (13%), Nevada (10%) and Florida (5%).
Zoom out: The most expensive ticket as of mid-day Tuesday was $116,504.
What's next: The Super Bowl kicks off at 5:30pm CT Sunday on CBS.
Go deeper: Super Bowl commercials you can watch now
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.