How much Super Bowl resale tickets are going for in Arkansas

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Super Bowl LVIII resale tickets are selling for $12,517 on average in Arkansas, according to the most recent data from SeatGeek.

By the numbers: That's more than 6% higher than the national average price of $11,784 as of mid-day Tuesday.

Between the lines: California, home of the San Francisco 49ers, accounts for 27% of ticket resales.

The Kansas City Chiefs' home state of Missouri didn't make it into the top five, but neighboring Kansas did with 7%.

Rounding out the top five are Texas (13%), Nevada (10%) and Florida (5%).

Zoom out: The most expensive ticket as of mid-day Tuesday was $116,504.

What's next: The Super Bowl kicks off at 5:30pm CT Sunday on CBS.

