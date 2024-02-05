44 mins ago - Things to Do
Your week ahead: Adult playtime
Block Street Bar Hop — Try speciality cocktails at participating businesses like Maxine's Tap Room and Vault on Block Avenue in Fayetteville on Wednesday, 4-10pm.
Valentine's and Galentine's flower workshops — Arrange a Valentine's bouquet at 6:30pm Wednesday at Lady Slipper in Bentonville. Get tickets for $55 — they include a drink.
- Peel Museum & Botanical Garden in Bentonville will host a Victorian Galentine's event where you'll learn about Valentine's Day traditions and create a floral arrangement, along with a Victorian-inspired greeting card. Get tickets for $50.
Adult night at the Amazeum — Grown-ups can enjoy the kids' museum at 6pm Thursday. Get tickets for $35.
