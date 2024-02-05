44 mins ago - Things to Do

Your week ahead: Adult playtime

headshot
Illustration of the Axios logo drinking a margarita.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Crop your image

Block Street Bar Hop — Try speciality cocktails at participating businesses like Maxine's Tap Room and Vault on Block Avenue in Fayetteville on Wednesday, 4-10pm.

Valentine's and Galentine's flower workshops — Arrange a Valentine's bouquet at 6:30pm Wednesday at Lady Slipper in Bentonville. Get tickets for $55 — they include a drink.

  • Peel Museum & Botanical Garden in Bentonville will host a Victorian Galentine's event where you'll learn about Valentine's Day traditions and create a floral arrangement, along with a Victorian-inspired greeting card. Get tickets for $50.

Adult night at the Amazeum — Grown-ups can enjoy the kids' museum at 6pm Thursday. Get tickets for $35.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more