Your week ahead: Adult playtime

Block Street Bar Hop — Try speciality cocktails at participating businesses like Maxine's Tap Room and Vault on Block Avenue in Fayetteville on Wednesday, 4-10pm.

Valentine's and Galentine's flower workshops — Arrange a Valentine's bouquet at 6:30pm Wednesday at Lady Slipper in Bentonville. Get tickets for $55 — they include a drink.

Peel Museum & Botanical Garden in Bentonville will host a Victorian Galentine's event where you'll learn about Valentine's Day traditions and create a floral arrangement, along with a Victorian-inspired greeting card. Get tickets for $50.

Adult night at the Amazeum — Grown-ups can enjoy the kids' museum at 6pm Thursday. Get tickets for $35.