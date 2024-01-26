Axios NWA does: Yoga for the first time

A bald, bearded man who is NOT Worth practices yoga. Photo: Narinder Nanu/AFP via Getty Images

Anyone who knows me knows I'm not flexible.

It's true of both my personality and body.

I've wanted to try yoga for years to limber up and increase my range of movement.

The setup: I recently purchased a trial offer (four classes for $20) from Trailside Yoga & Beyond in Fayetteville.

My ego wanted to attack advanced practices.

My back said the SLOFlow sessions, inclusive of beginners, were more sensible.

😬 The experience: Laying partly undressed on a floor with people I didn't know, but who were surely more graceful than I, trying to mimic the teacher without my glasses conjured flashbacks of eighth-grade P.E.

Abhorrent.

😥 The intrigue: It's a helluva lot harder than expected, especially if you don't do a lot of stretching.

Holding your own weight in an awkward position and achieving balance (to say nothing of maintaining it) ain't easy.

Turn on the heat and you're breaking a sweat in no time.

😀 The verdict: , I knew after the first session that yoga belongs in my fitness lineup. It was fun, challenging and a little relaxing.

I can't say my body felt more limber in one hour, but the path to a better state through continued practice is clear.

Consider yoga if you want more from your workout.

I double downward dog dare ya.

Of note: Owner Stephanie Jungmeyer tells me Trailside is moving to a new location at 513 Prairie Street this summer, but it'll still be just off the trail and not far from its current spot.