Take the kids to Mars and more things to do in Northwest Arkansas this weekend
Don't forget to have fun this weekend.
🚀 Take the kids to Mars — The Amazeum's Moon to Mars exhibit opens to the public Sunday. They can design and fly their own rockets and explore spacecraft. Open during regular museum hours and included in general admission (free to $12).
🇨🇳 Celebrate the Chinese New Year — The Chinese Association of NWA will host dances and crafts at this free, family-friendly event. 10-11am Saturday at the Fayetteville Public Library.
🏀 Watch some basketball — The Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team plays at 5pm Saturday against the University of Kentucky at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Watch.
- The women's team plays against Mizzou at an away game at 2pm Sunday. Watch.
