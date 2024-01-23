The Agenda: What's on deck at NWA city councils this week

Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's a sneak peek at what your local governments plan to decide tonight.

Bentonville will vote on:

Accepting a $400,000 Transportation Alternatives Program grant from the Arkansas Department of Transportation for construction of the Southwest Bentonville Trail. The city has already built — or is building — the trail from Citizens Park to Morningstar Road and plans to work more on it this year, according to city documents.

Accepting a $250,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation for an e-bike rebate program.

Rogers will vote on:

Selling land on South First Street to the Northwest Arkansas Council for $50,000. The council plans to build housing for people who make 80% or less of the area median income as part of a regional effort to add attainable housing.

Springdale will vote on:

A permit to allow the food truck Doris Mexican Food to operate at 1229 E. Robinson Ave.

A permit to allow coffee shop Talking Crow Coffee Roaster to operate at 1117 West End St.

Go to the meetings: 6pm at Bentonville and Springdale city halls; 6:30pm at Rogers City Hall.