University of Arkansas report notes need for language education strategy

Arkansas should adopt a statewide world language education plan, according to a report recently published by three University of Arkansas professors.

Spanish is the most important foreign language for the state's current residents, they note.

Why it matters: The state's Hispanic or Latino population grew from an estimated 3.2% in 2000 to 8.6% in 2023, meaning there's more need for people to communicate in Spanish at businesses, schools and in daily life.

Hispanics in the state made a total income of $1.3 billion in 2014, per the most recent data available. They paid $190.5 million in federal taxes and $135.4 million in state and local taxes that year.

State of play: Authors point out there's not a concentrated effort to leverage any foreign language for residents.

They also note that there aren't enough world language teachers in public schools to meet projected needs.

By the numbers: There were only about 534 foreign language teachers in Arkansas at the beginning of 2023, or about 1.6% of the state's 32,800 certified teachers. Nearly a half million students are enrolled in K-12.

The number of students enrolled in Spanish courses at public schools dropped from about 41,000 during the 2004-05 academic year to 32,321 during the 2021-22 year.

Meanwhile, native Spanish speakers in public schools have grown to more than 51,000.

Of note: The researchers point to North Carolina as a state that had similar growth in its Hispanic and Latino population about 30 years ago.

The state launched a dual immersion pilot project — where subjects are taught in both English and Spanish — in 1990.

Now, it offers more than 260 such programs.

What they recommend: The Arkansas researchers call for educators and private industries to collaborate on a roadmap with goals and standards for world language education from grade school through college.

The plan should take a long view, starting in elementary school so that students are proficient in a language by the time they finish their education.

What's next: Researchers have requested to meet with secretary of the state Department of Education, Jacob Oliva, to present their findings, one of the authors, Luis Restrepo, tells Axios.

They also plan to share the report with NWA's public school superintendents.

Go deeper: Read the full report in English or Spanish.