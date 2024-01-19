University of Arkansas report notes need for language education strategy
Arkansas should adopt a statewide world language education plan, according to a report recently published by three University of Arkansas professors.
- Spanish is the most important foreign language for the state's current residents, they note.
Why it matters: The state's Hispanic or Latino population grew from an estimated 3.2% in 2000 to 8.6% in 2023, meaning there's more need for people to communicate in Spanish at businesses, schools and in daily life.
- Hispanics in the state made a total income of $1.3 billion in 2014, per the most recent data available. They paid $190.5 million in federal taxes and $135.4 million in state and local taxes that year.
State of play: Authors point out there's not a concentrated effort to leverage any foreign language for residents.
- They also note that there aren't enough world language teachers in public schools to meet projected needs.
By the numbers: There were only about 534 foreign language teachers in Arkansas at the beginning of 2023, or about 1.6% of the state's 32,800 certified teachers. Nearly a half million students are enrolled in K-12.
- The number of students enrolled in Spanish courses at public schools dropped from about 41,000 during the 2004-05 academic year to 32,321 during the 2021-22 year.
- Meanwhile, native Spanish speakers in public schools have grown to more than 51,000.
Of note: The researchers point to North Carolina as a state that had similar growth in its Hispanic and Latino population about 30 years ago.
- The state launched a dual immersion pilot project — where subjects are taught in both English and Spanish — in 1990.
- Now, it offers more than 260 such programs.
What they recommend: The Arkansas researchers call for educators and private industries to collaborate on a roadmap with goals and standards for world language education from grade school through college.
- The plan should take a long view, starting in elementary school so that students are proficient in a language by the time they finish their education.
What's next: Researchers have requested to meet with secretary of the state Department of Education, Jacob Oliva, to present their findings, one of the authors, Luis Restrepo, tells Axios.
- They also plan to share the report with NWA's public school superintendents.
Go deeper: Read the full report in English or Spanish.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.