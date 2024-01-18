3 things to do in Northwest Arkansas this weekend, including Breaking Benjamin in Fayetteville

Share on email (opens in new window)

Singer/guitarist Benjamin Burnley of Breaking Benjamin performs in 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Don't let the cold stop you from having a great time this weekend. Here are a few things we found happening around the region:

🎤 Catch live music — Breaking Benjamin is doing an unplugged concert at 8pm Saturday at JJ's Live in Fayetteville. Get tickets for $60-$65.

🏀 Cheer on the Hogs — The men's basketball team plays South Carolina at noon Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Tickets are sold out, but you can watch on ESPN.

The women's basketball team plays at Louisiana State University at 4pm Sunday. Watch on ESPN2.

🛍 Shop local — Check out produce and crafts from NWA vendors Saturday morning at the Record in downtown Bentonville.