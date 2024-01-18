60 mins ago - News

3 things to do in Northwest Arkansas this weekend, including Breaking Benjamin in Fayetteville

Singer/guitarist Benjamin Burnley of Breaking Benjamin performs in 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Don't let the cold stop you from having a great time this weekend. Here are a few things we found happening around the region:

🎤 Catch live music — Breaking Benjamin is doing an unplugged concert at 8pm Saturday at JJ's Live in Fayetteville. Get tickets for $60-$65.

🏀 Cheer on the Hogs — The men's basketball team plays South Carolina at noon Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Tickets are sold out, but you can watch on ESPN.

  • The women's basketball team plays at Louisiana State University at 4pm Sunday. Watch on ESPN2.

🛍 Shop local — Check out produce and crafts from NWA vendors Saturday morning at the Record in downtown Bentonville.

