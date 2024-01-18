Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Census Bureau; Note: Data unavailable in 2020; Chart: Axios Visuals

36.1% of Northwest Arkansas homes were owned outright in 2022, up from 34% in 2017, according to the latest census data.

That's compared to nearly 40% nationally — the highest share since 2005.

Why it matters: This means some people aren't worrying about high mortgage rates.

Driving the news: Many free-and-clear homeowners are baby boomers who refinanced their homes when rates were lower, Bloomberg reports.

Between the lines: Paying off a loan early can have psychological perks, but some personal finance experts say it could be smarter to invest that money in stocks instead.

"If people derive some intrinsic happiness out of paying off their mortgage because it reduces their stress, then that has value," Michael Roberts, a Wharton School finance professor, told Bloomberg.

What we're watching: Mortgage-rate humble brags. Major forecasts predict rates will dip in 2024, but those 3%-ers likely got the interest rate of a lifetime.

