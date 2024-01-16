Arkansas' gender dysphoria diagnoses rise
Gender dysphoria diagnoses in Arkansas jumped 42% from 2018 to 2022, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report from a new Definitive Healthcare analysis.
The big picture: Such diagnoses rose in nearly every state in that time frame — falling only in South Dakota, which last year became the sixth state to restrict gender-affirming care for minors.
Why it matters: The nearly nationwide increases suggest growing demand for gender-affirming care, even amid efforts in many states to restrict access.
Zoom in: Arkansas' ban on gender-affirming care for patients under age 18 was struck down by a federal judge in June.
- Yes, but: Last year, Arkansas lawmakers passed an act that allows a person who receives a gender transition procedure as a minor to sue the doctor up to 15 years after they turn 18.
Be smart: Gender dysphoria is psychological distress felt by people who believe their assigned sex fails to match their gender identity.
- Not all transgender people experience or are diagnosed with gender dysphoria.
- But such a diagnosis is often a first step when seeking gender-related mental health care or gender-affirming care in order to access treatment and activate insurance coverage.
State of play: Conservative leaders and lawmakers nationwide have sought to restrict gender-affirming care in recent years — in some cases, requiring those seeking such care to travel out of state to receive it.
- However, not all who want such care have the means to travel.
- Research shows that access to gender-affirming care can help reduce depression and suicide, while transgender advocates say promoting bans on gender-affirming care can fuel discrimination and hate crimes.
What's happening: The share of gender dysphoria diagnoses among patients under 18 increased from 17.5% to 20.4% from 2018 to 2022 — perhaps a reflection of trans identities and gender identity ideas becoming "more accepted by society," as the report put it.
Of note: Gender-affirming care is supported by major medical associations, and the transgender population remains relatively small — about 1.6 million people 13 and over, per one estimate, or about 0.5% of the total U.S. population.
The bottom line: Gender dysphoria diagnoses are generally increasing; however, receiving one is only an early step on many transgender Americans' physical and mental health care journeys.
- What comes next continues to depend heavily on where they live and what resources are available to them.
