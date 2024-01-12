Watch Razorbacks basketball (on TV) and more this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

How to make the most of this frigid weekend:

🏀 Watch basketball — The Arkansas Razorback men's basketball team plays the Florida Gators at 3pm Saturday in Gainesville, Florida. Watch on ESPN. The women's team plays Alabama at 2pm Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Watch on SEC Network.

🎵 Catch live music — Roots rock musician James McMurtry, folk-pop artist Erin Rae and Americana artist BettySoo perform at 7pm today at The Momentary. Get tickets for $33. Soccer Mommy plays at 8pm Saturday. Get tickets for $50.

🛍 Shop local — Find a new art piece at a pop-up market set f0r 2-9pm today at Flyway Brewing in Fayetteville or shop crafts, baked goods and gifts, 9am to noon Saturday at Record in Bentonville.