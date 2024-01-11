17 mins ago - Things to Do

MLK Day weekend events to celebrate in NWA

Photo illustration of Dr Martin Luther King Jr speaking before a crowd of 25,000 in Selma, and leading marchers as they begin the march from Selma to Montgomery

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday, and the Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Council has several events planned through the weekend, including:

Annual recommitment celebration — The event features a conversation with Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of The 1619 Project. 3:30pm Saturday at the Fayetteville Public Library. Get tickets for $60.

Freedom March — The march set for 11am Monday will be held virtually because of weather. Check back for details.

  • A virtual vigil following the march features LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the voting rights group Black Voters Matter.

See a full list of events.

