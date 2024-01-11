17 mins ago - Things to Do
MLK Day weekend events to celebrate in NWA
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday, and the Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Council has several events planned through the weekend, including:
Annual recommitment celebration — The event features a conversation with Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of The 1619 Project. 3:30pm Saturday at the Fayetteville Public Library. Get tickets for $60.
Freedom March — The march set for 11am Monday will be held virtually because of weather. Check back for details.
- A virtual vigil following the march features LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the voting rights group Black Voters Matter.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.