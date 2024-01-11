MLK Day weekend events to celebrate in NWA

Share on email (opens in new window)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday, and the Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Council has several events planned through the weekend, including:

Annual recommitment celebration — The event features a conversation with Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of The 1619 Project. 3:30pm Saturday at the Fayetteville Public Library. Get tickets for $60.

Freedom March — The march set for 11am Monday will be held virtually because of weather. Check back for details.

A virtual vigil following the march features LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the voting rights group Black Voters Matter.

See a full list of events.