It'll be 2024 in less than two weeks. Here's how you can ring in the new year.

Crisis Brewing Company in Fayetteville — This party, dubbed the "New Year's Eve Party for Old People," runs noon-8pm and has you in bed at midnight.

George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville — Enjoy a New Year's Eve bash with Arkansauce & Friends. Get tickets for $20.

Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville — Two celebrations with music:

JJ's Live in Fayetteville — Along with live music, this celebration includes a midnight champagne toast, confetti and a balloon drop. Get tickets starting at $25.

Bentonville Taproom — This one is for hip-hop fans. Get tickets for $15.

