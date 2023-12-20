New Year's Eve parties to ring in 2024
It'll be 2024 in less than two weeks. Here's how you can ring in the new year.
Crisis Brewing Company in Fayetteville — This party, dubbed the "New Year's Eve Party for Old People," runs noon-8pm and has you in bed at midnight.
George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville — Enjoy a New Year's Eve bash with Arkansauce & Friends. Get tickets for $20.
Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville — Two celebrations with music:
- Get tickets to the Dec. 30 party for $30 or the Dec. 31 party for $15.
JJ's Live in Fayetteville — Along with live music, this celebration includes a midnight champagne toast, confetti and a balloon drop. Get tickets starting at $25.
Bentonville Taproom — This one is for hip-hop fans. Get tickets for $15.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.