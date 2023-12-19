1 hour ago - Newcomers
Charted: Arkansans question Yeti cooler prices
Arkansans apparently covet Yeti coolers, yet wonder why they're so damn expensive.
What's happening: In recent years, a convergence has occurred in U.S. online searches bemoaning expensive items, a new Google Trends analysis shows.
The big picture: Except for this year's eggflation and 2022's gas price crisis, consumers most consistently asked, "Why is college so expensive?"
- Eggs claimed the top-searched spot in all states and D.C. in 2023, the analysis found. A decade ago, there were 23 different top-searched items , Axios' Simran Parwani writes.
- From 2012 to 2020, the top answer in more than 20% of the states was "college" to the question, "Why is ___ so expensive?"
Zoom in: Arkansas was the only state to question the cost of Yeti coolers enough times to rank in the analysis. That query was tops in 2014 and 2016.
- College tuition was the leading query for the Natural State in 2013 and 2017-19.
- Driven by bird flu outbreaks, egg prices were a concern in 2015 and again this year.
- Other years saw top searches for insulin in 2020, lumber in 2021 and gas in 2022.
Zoom out: From 2013 to 2018, at least one state's top search was, "Why are pistachios so expensive?"
- "Lululemon" was mentioned in 2019 and 2020.
- Connecticut was most curious about "Hamilton tickets" in 2017.
