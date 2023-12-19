Charted: Arkansans question Yeti cooler prices

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Google Trends; Graphic: Simran Parwani/Axios

Arkansans apparently covet Yeti coolers, yet wonder why they're so damn expensive.

What's happening: In recent years, a convergence has occurred in U.S. online searches bemoaning expensive items, a new Google Trends analysis shows.

The big picture: Except for this year's eggflation and 2022's gas price crisis, consumers most consistently asked, "Why is college so expensive?"

Eggs claimed the top-searched spot in all states and D.C. in 2023, the analysis found. A decade ago, there were 23 different top-searched items , Axios' Simran Parwani writes.

From 2012 to 2020, the top answer in more than 20% of the states was "college" to the question, "Why is ___ so expensive?"

Zoom in: Arkansas was the only state to question the cost of Yeti coolers enough times to rank in the analysis. That query was tops in 2014 and 2016.

College tuition was the leading query for the Natural State in 2013 and 2017-19.

Driven by bird flu outbreaks, egg prices were a concern in 2015 and again this year.

Other years saw top searches for insulin in 2020, lumber in 2021 and gas in 2022.

Zoom out: From 2013 to 2018, at least one state's top search was, "Why are pistachios so expensive?"