Charted: Arkansans question Yeti cooler prices

Data: Google Trends; Graphic: Simran Parwani/Axios
Arkansans apparently covet Yeti coolers, yet wonder why they're so damn expensive.

What's happening: In recent years, a convergence has occurred in U.S. online searches bemoaning expensive items, a new Google Trends analysis shows.

The big picture: Except for this year's eggflation and 2022's gas price crisis, consumers most consistently asked, "Why is college so expensive?"

  • Eggs claimed the top-searched spot in all states and D.C. in 2023, the analysis found. A decade ago, there were 23 different top-searched items , Axios' Simran Parwani writes.
  • From 2012 to 2020, the top answer in more than 20% of the states was "college" to the question, "Why is ___ so expensive?"

Zoom in: Arkansas was the only state to question the cost of Yeti coolers enough times to rank in the analysis. That query was tops in 2014 and 2016.

  • College tuition was the leading query for the Natural State in 2013 and 2017-19.
  • Driven by bird flu outbreaks, egg prices were a concern in 2015 and again this year.
  • Other years saw top searches for insulin in 2020, lumber in 2021 and gas in 2022.

Zoom out: From 2013 to 2018, at least one state's top search was, "Why are pistachios so expensive?"

  • "Lululemon" was mentioned in 2019 and 2020.
  • Connecticut was most curious about "Hamilton tickets" in 2017.
