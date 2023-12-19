The Agenda: On deck at Fayetteville City Council this week

Share on email (opens in new window)

Fayetteville's last regular city council meeting of 2023 will be tonight. Council members plan to vote on:

A resolution asking the U.S. Postal Service to keep its area mail-processing operations in Fayetteville. The service announced in November it is considering moving an unspecified amount of those operations to Oklahoma City.

The council resolution states the move would cause job losses, along with slower and less efficient service. Conversely, as one of the fastest-growing areas in the country, NWA actually needs more mail processing capacity.

A 25-year solar services agreement with Entegrity Energy Partners. The city anticipates the contract will offset about 6.5 million kilowatt hours of its annual electricity consumption from Southwestern Electric Power and save $7 million over 25 years.

Go to the meeting: 5:30pm at Fayetteville City Hall or online.