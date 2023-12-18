45 mins ago - Things to Do
Your week(ish) ahead: Christmas around the corner
Christmas is next week. Here's how to get out before you stay in:
🤣 Comedy open mic — 8:30pm Tuesday at Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville..S.........e.e the schedule
❄️ Winter Break Wonders — These activities for kids at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art kick off Thursday and can keep the kiddos entertained while they're out of school. Free. The schedule
🎬 Christmas movie trivia — 6pm Thursday at Rendezvous Junction Brewing in Rogers and 7pm Friday at Boston Mountain Brewing & Supply in Fayetteville
More NW Arkansas stories
