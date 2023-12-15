Your weekend plans in NWA: Where to find Santa

Share on email (opens in new window)

🎭 "A Christmas Carol" — TheatreSquared's production of the classic is on stage in Fayetteville. Showtimes this weekend include 7pm tonight and 1pm and 7pm Saturday and Sunday. Get tickets for $26-$61, with some $15 tickets for people under 30.

🍪 Saddlebock Winter Fest — The Springdale brewery will have Santa, ornament and cookie decorating, and vendors. 10am-3pm Saturday.

🚒 Santa Around Centerton — Santa will be around the city on a fire truck starting at 8:30am Saturday.

🎅 Santa at Ozark Beer Company — Santa will be at the Rogers brewery Saturday, 1-5pm.

📫 "Santa's Little Helpers" Ozarks Kid Market — Take the kids to make holiday crafts and write letters to Santa, 10am-2pm Saturday at Boston Mountain Brewing & Supply.