"Ornate Spiny Lobster" (left) and "Otogenesis" by Christopher Marley are part of the "Exquisite Creatures" exhibit. Photo: Courtesy of Crystal BridgLes Museum of American Art

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and The Momentary revealed their 2024 exhibition lineups Thursday, so marking your calendar for outings just got easier.

🖼️ The big picture(s): Upcoming exhibitions include curations of Indigenous and Native American art, as well as three photography centered events.

Jordan Poorman Cocker, Crystal Bridges' new curator of Indigenous art, likely had a hand in the selections.

"Honoring the Spirit of All Things," by Benjamin Harjo, Jr. (left) and "Sustenance" by Linda Lomahaftewa are part of the "Space Makers" exhibit. Courtesy Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

What to know and where to go:

March 16–July 29 — In "Exquisite Creatures," artist and naturalist Christopher Marley reflects on humanity's relationship with nature, revealing its beauty through three-dimensional works made of animal, mineral and plant specimens arranged geometrically. Crystal Bridges.

— In "Exquisite Creatures," artist and naturalist Christopher Marley reflects on humanity's relationship with nature, revealing its beauty through three-dimensional works made of animal, mineral and plant specimens arranged geometrically. Crystal Bridges. April 13–Sept. 30 — " Space Makers: Indigenous Expression and a New American Art" examines the Indian Space Painters, a mid-century American art movement and the relationship between the painters, and the Indigenous visual and material culture that inspired them. Crystal Bridges.

Space Makers: Indigenous Expression and a New American Art" examines the Indian Space Painters, a mid-century American art movement and the relationship between the painters, and the Indigenous visual and material culture that inspired them. Crystal Bridges. May 19 – Oct. 13 — "Kristine Potter: Dark Waters" is a collection of darkly brooding photographs reflecting on the Southern Gothic mythos found in songs from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries that often end in death and despair. The Momentary.

— "Kristine Potter: Dark Waters" is a collection of darkly brooding photographs reflecting on the Southern Gothic mythos found in songs from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries that often end in death and despair. The Momentary. May 19 – Oct. 13 — "Awol Erizku: Mystic Parallax" features conceptual portraits of Black cultural figures like Amanda Gorman, Michael B. Jordan, Pharrell Williams and Solange. The Momentary.

— "Awol Erizku: Mystic Parallax" features conceptual portraits of Black cultural figures like Amanda Gorman, Michael B. Jordan, Pharrell Williams and Solange. The Momentary. Sept. 4 – Jan. 5, 2025 — "North Forest Outdoor Lights: Klip Collective" is an immersive nighttime light-and-sound experience that will transform Crystal Bridge's North Forest.

— "North Forest Outdoor Lights: Klip Collective" is an immersive nighttime light-and-sound experience that will transform Crystal Bridge's North Forest. Sept. 14 – Jan. 27, 2025 — "Knowing the West" is the first major traveling exhibition to focus on the coexistence of art created from 1785 to 1922 by Native American and other artists. It's at Crystal Bridges.

Oct. 19 – March 31, 2025 — Crystal Bridges and the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese will present an exhibition focused on the Marshallese community by infusing a reverence for tradition with the celebration of Marshallese Indigenous culture. The exhibit is not yet titled.

Crystal Bridges and the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese will present an exhibition focused on the Marshallese community by infusing a reverence for tradition with the celebration of Marshallese Indigenous culture. The exhibit is not yet titled. Nov. 23, 2024 – April 13, 2025 — "Best in Show: Pets in Contemporary Photography" allows viewers to explore the role pets play in culture and how they stand in as representations of status, power, loyalty, compassion and companionship through the perspectives of 25 artists. The Momentary.

Of note: "Annie Leibovitz at Work" is on display at Crystal Bridges through Jan. 29. Tickets are required.