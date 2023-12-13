30 mins ago - News

What's in Rogers' 2024 budget

Rogers' 2024 budget is complete. Here's what to know:

The big picture: The city expects about $69.5 million in revenue and about $69.42 million in expenditures, leaving a surplus of about $81,700.

Raises and new staff: The city's staff is growing by five people total to meet the needs of police, as well as the city's municipal airport, community development and facilities.

  • Everyone is also getting a 3.5% raise, and some will receive an additional 1% merit raise.

Some highlights include:

🌳 Parks and recreation: The department has about $1.46 million earmarked for projects like:

  • $300,000 on a playground at Northwest Park
  • About $297,000 on equipment and maintenance at the aquatics center, including new flooring in the restrooms and new pavilions

🔨 Facilities: About $1.61 million in expenditures are planned, including:

  • $925,000 for design and repair work to the old post office
  • $110,000 on a new 40-foot Christmas tree with lights

🚓 Police: $811,000 is reserved for police vehicles.

🚒 Fire: Officials plan to spend about $1 million on equipment, including:

  • $375,000 for a new ambulance
  • $113,000 on information technology
