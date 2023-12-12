Dec 12, 2023 - News

What's in Fayetteville's 2024 budget

Fayetteville has its finances squared away for 2024. Some key takeaways:

The big picture: The city plans to break even, with about $73.35 million in both revenue and in expenses.

💼 New staff: The city will add 18 positions across departments including parks and recreation, information technology, fire, police and community planning.

💰 Of note: The budget does not include potential salary increases, according to a memo from Mayor Lioneld Jordan to the City Council and public. Increases will be considered early next year "based on the completion and approval of a salary survey for merit personnel."

🛣 Transportation improvements: About $3.35 million is allotted, including:

  • $2 million on improving existing roads
  • $750,000 on sidewalk improvements

🌳 Parks and recreation: $2.3 million

  • $1 million on park development and improvements, including adding batting cages to Gary Hampton Park and developing two new neighborhood parks
  • $155,000 on public art
  • $100,000 to study whether the city should build a new aquatic facility

🧑‍🚒 Fire: $1.56 million will go toward equipment, including nearly $1 million in fire apparatus replacements, plus radios, facilities maintenance, technology and safety equipment.

🚔 Police: $1.51 million will pay for items like:

  • $430,000 to replace body cameras, mobile video recorders, Tasers and the interview room video recorder systems
  • $421,000 as part of an ongoing project to replace technology, including network servers and equipment, desktop computers, software and printers
  • $285,000 on vehicles

🚲 Trails development: Fayetteville plans to spend $1.5 million building paved trails.

