What's in Fayetteville's 2024 budget
Fayetteville has its finances squared away for 2024. Some key takeaways:
The big picture: The city plans to break even, with about $73.35 million in both revenue and in expenses.
💼 New staff: The city will add 18 positions across departments including parks and recreation, information technology, fire, police and community planning.
💰 Of note: The budget does not include potential salary increases, according to a memo from Mayor Lioneld Jordan to the City Council and public. Increases will be considered early next year "based on the completion and approval of a salary survey for merit personnel."
🛣 Transportation improvements: About $3.35 million is allotted, including:
- $2 million on improving existing roads
- $750,000 on sidewalk improvements
🌳 Parks and recreation: $2.3 million
- $1 million on park development and improvements, including adding batting cages to Gary Hampton Park and developing two new neighborhood parks
- $155,000 on public art
- $100,000 to study whether the city should build a new aquatic facility
🧑🚒 Fire: $1.56 million will go toward equipment, including nearly $1 million in fire apparatus replacements, plus radios, facilities maintenance, technology and safety equipment.
🚔 Police: $1.51 million will pay for items like:
- $430,000 to replace body cameras, mobile video recorders, Tasers and the interview room video recorder systems
- $421,000 as part of an ongoing project to replace technology, including network servers and equipment, desktop computers, software and printers
- $285,000 on vehicles
🚲 Trails development: Fayetteville plans to spend $1.5 million building paved trails.
