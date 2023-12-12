Dec 12, 2023 - News
The Agenda: Your city council's plans this week
Some NWA cities have their regular city council meeting on Tuesday. Here's what's on deck:
Bentonville will vote on:
- Establishing a business registry — not a license, as it does not give a business permission to operate — but rather ensures the city has up-to-date information on a firm, according to city documents. The initial fee would be $25, followed by a $15 annual fee.
- If the council approves the business registry, council members will consider a separate resolution of whether to require short term rentals like Airbnb to register.
Rogers will vote on:
- Spending $1.3 million on a tower site for the police radio system.
- A $40,000 contract with NWA Entertainment for a Fourth of July fireworks display. The city has used the company for the event since at least 2020.
Springdale will vote on:
- Giving $332,350 in American Rescue Plan Act money to Northwest Arkansas Industries For Education to increase Springdale participation in its workforce development and job placement program.
- Purchasing land at 103 Baggett St. for $185,460 for the new senior center.
Go to the meeting: 6pm Bentonville and Springdale city halls and 6:30pm at Rogers City Hall.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.