The Agenda: Your city council's plans this week

Some NWA cities have their regular city council meeting on Tuesday. Here's what's on deck:

Bentonville will vote on:

Establishing a business registry — not a license, as it does not give a business permission to operate — but rather ensures the city has up-to-date information on a firm, according to city documents. The initial fee would be $25, followed by a $15 annual fee.

If the council approves the business registry, council members will consider a separate resolution of whether to require short term rentals like Airbnb to register.

Rogers will vote on:

Spending $1.3 million on a tower site for the police radio system.

A $40,000 contract with NWA Entertainment for a Fourth of July fireworks display. The city has used the company for the event since at least 2020.

Springdale will vote on:

Giving $332,350 in American Rescue Plan Act money to Northwest Arkansas Industries For Education to increase Springdale participation in its workforce development and job placement program.

Purchasing land at 103 Baggett St. for $185,460 for the new senior center.

Go to the meeting: 6pm Bentonville and Springdale city halls and 6:30pm at Rogers City Hall.