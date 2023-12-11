Nog Off and more things to do in NWA this week

"TINA — The Tina Turner Musical" is on stage in Fayetteville this week. Photo: Courtesy of Walton Arts Center

It's not winter break just yet, but here's how you can go ahead and have some fun before the weekend.

🥛 Nog Off — Maxine's Tap Room in Fayetteville is hosting its 10th annual Nog Off. You can try eight eggnogs and vote for your favorite at 5pm Monday. $18.

🎤 "TINA — The Tina Turner Musical" — The Broadway show is on stage at Walton Arts Center every day this week, starting Tuesday. Get tickets.

🖼 Art on the Bricks — Shops in downtown Rogers will extend their hours Thursday for holiday shopping. Pop-up art exhibits and live music will be offered at Pub on the Bricks and Levi's Gastrolounge & Low Bar.