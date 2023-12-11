Dec 11, 2023 - Things to Do
Nog Off and more things to do in NWA this week
It's not winter break just yet, but here's how you can go ahead and have some fun before the weekend.
🥛 Nog Off — Maxine's Tap Room in Fayetteville is hosting its 10th annual Nog Off. You can try eight eggnogs and vote for your favorite at 5pm Monday. $18.
🎤 "TINA — The Tina Turner Musical" — The Broadway show is on stage at Walton Arts Center every day this week, starting Tuesday. Get tickets.
🖼 Art on the Bricks — Shops in downtown Rogers will extend their hours Thursday for holiday shopping. Pop-up art exhibits and live music will be offered at Pub on the Bricks and Levi's Gastrolounge & Low Bar.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.