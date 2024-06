Share on email (opens in new window)

Hopefully, you get to spend some time this week eating your favorite food and spending time with family and friends. When you're ready to emerge, here's how to spend the post-Thanksgiving weekend. Consider supporting a small business while you're shopping for gifts. Here's a few ideas for Small Business Saturday.

🏳️‍🌈 Big Holigay Market — Shop crafts and art from more than 40 LGBTQ makers. Hours are 10am-4pm Saturday at Ozark Beer Co. in Rogers.

❄️ Winter Market NWA — 9am-7pm Saturday at 101 E. Cherry St. in downtown Rogers.

🛍 Market at Record — Shop baked goods and crafts from 9am to noon at Record in downtown Bentonville.

Get into the holiday spirit

🎠Saturday offers a full day of shopping, taking pictures with Santa and music that begins at noon with a tree lighting and continues with carols at 4:15pm at Turnbow Park, followed by a parade in downtown Springdale on Saturday.