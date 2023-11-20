Bird flu expert urges hunters to use caution this duck season

The strain is highly contagious and was in part blamed for high food prices last year, as it wiped out flocks raised for meat and eggs.
Yes, but: Wild birds that carry the virus across the continent as they migrate seem to have built some natural immunity, Richard Webby, director of a WHO collaboration center focused on studying flu in animals, told Axios. Therefore, it's not spreading as rapidly so far this fall.
What he's saying: Hunters should use basic hygienic procedures, much like most of the world learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, Webby said.
Disinfecting boots and clothing used in the field is one measure.
Not discarding internal organs of game where dogs or birds might be is another.
By the numbers: The current outbreak dates to February 2022.
So far, it's impacted 47 states and more than 63 million commercial and backyard chicken and turkey flocks.
Zoom in: Four cases were reported in Arkansas — three of those in 2022. The most recent was in Madison County on Oct. 31, infecting more than 31,000 breeding chickens.
Of note: The second segment of waterfowl hunting season in the Natural State runs Dec. 9-23 and the third Dec. 27-Jan. 31.