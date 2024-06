Data: GasBuddy; Chart: Axios Visuals

Queue up the podcasts, check the tires and grab a large coffee.

What's happening: AAA estimates 55.4 million people will travel 50 miles or more between Wednesday and Sunday, and 44.9 million of those will get there by auto.

While more EVs are on the road, most Arkansas travelers will end up pumping gas this week.

The latest: The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Natural State is $2.94, down more than 2.5% from this time last year and down 50 cents since August.