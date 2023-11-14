The Agenda: What's on deck at City Council this week

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Here's a preview of what your local governments plan to decide tonight. Bentonville will vote on: Raising the minimum wage for firefighters from $13 per hour to $15.08 per hour

Accepting a $1.45 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation for an e-bike rebate program. The city wants to hire a third-party contractor to help residents purchase e-bikes. "The contractor will be responsible for building registration sites, working with local bike shops and developing marketing strategies to best inform our residents of this opportunity. Rebate awards may be awarded through a lottery type system," according to city documents.

Rogers will vote on:

Accepting a $1.35 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation for pedestrian and bicycle improvements to 13th Street. The city will match the grant.

Spending $2 million to improve Laurel Avenue.

Springdale will vote on:

A $4.86 million contract with Emery Sapp & Sons to widen Kedrick Avenue from Old Missouri Road to Old Wire Road

Awarding $884,779 in American Rescue Plan Act money to Upskill NWA to increase Springdale's participation in its workforce development and job placement program

Go to the meetings: 6pm at Bentonville and Springdale city halls; 6:30pm at Rogers City Hall.