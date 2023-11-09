The holiday market and more to do in NWA this weekend

🛍 Shop at a holiday market — Try the NWA Holiday Market from 9am to 8pm Friday and 9am-6pm Saturday at the Springdale Convention Center or Pea Ridge Holiday Market from 10am-4pm Saturday at 600 Carr St. in Pea Ridge.

🕵️ Solve a mystery — The Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks in Fayetteville is hosting two murder mystery events this weekend with appetizers, drinks and desserts. 6:30pm Saturday and Sunday. Get tickets for $65.

🐗 Call the Hogs — It's a busy Razorbacks sports weekend with men's and women's basketball games on Friday and the football game on Saturday.