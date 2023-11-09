2 hours ago - Things to Do
The holiday market and more to do in NWA this weekend
🛍 Shop at a holiday market — Try the NWA Holiday Market from 9am to 8pm Friday and 9am-6pm Saturday at the Springdale Convention Center or Pea Ridge Holiday Market from 10am-4pm Saturday at 600 Carr St. in Pea Ridge.
🕵️ Solve a mystery — The Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks in Fayetteville is hosting two murder mystery events this weekend with appetizers, drinks and desserts. 6:30pm Saturday and Sunday. Get tickets for $65.
🐗 Call the Hogs — It's a busy Razorbacks sports weekend with men's and women's basketball games on Friday and the football game on Saturday.
- Women's basketball vs. Murray State at 10:30am Friday at Bud Walton Arena. Get tickets for $10.
- Men's basketball vs. Gardner-Webb at 7pm Friday at Bud Walton Arena. Get tickets ranging from $60-$135.
- Football vs. Auburn at 3pm Saturday at Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Get tickets ranging from $40-$290.
