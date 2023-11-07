Taco Talk: Sam M. Walton College of Business' Brent Williams
Worth here. I recently connected with Brent Williams, interim dean of the University of Arkansas' Sam M. Walton College of Business, at Taco & Tamale Co.'s newest spot in Fayetteville's South Yard.
The setup: The chain started several years ago in Little Rock, then expanded with a spot on the Bentonville square before coming to Fayetteville. The menu touts that it serves "Ark-Mex" fare.
- Williams went straight for the chargrilled ribeye steak tacos with a cucumber salad as a side ($16.50).
- I was attracted to the smoked pulled pork with white barbecue sauce and Delta-Q sauce with beans and rice ($15).
- We split a plate of three Delta tamales ($7).
Driving the news: Williams was named interim dean in August after Matthew Waller stepped down from leading the college to return to teaching full time.
Catch up quick: At 47, Williams is the youngest person to fill the role in recent memory. Some could see that as a negative, but he has two children in the early to near-college age range, so Williams feels he grasps what his students most need.
- Keeping graduates in Arkansas is a priority but requires a good connection with in-state corporations, he said.
- Williams encourages leaders at companies in the state like J.B. Hunt, Tyson and to hire interns, get on campus and partner with the college on projects.
By the numbers: Undergraduate enrollment is up 87% — from 4,450 in 2013 to 8,333 this year.
Graduate enrollment is up from 389 to 586 in a decade — nearly 51%.
The bottom line: Despite growing numbers, there's room for more students, Williams said. Supply chain management is a focus area for the college — not just because of his background, but because NWA is a prime location due to its "big three" large public companies: J.B. Hunt, Tyson Foods and Walmart.
- Consulting firm Gartner has twice named the college as the top-ranked undergraduate program.
Yes, but: Entrepreneurship will continue to be a front-burner item, too, he said.
The verdict: Brent and I both loved the tamales. They had a flavorful kick.
- The steak was good, he said, along with the cucumber salad.
- I enjoyed the Delta-style pork tacos with tender meat and loads of complementary flavors.
- They challenged my preconceived notions of a taco, but at the same time were familiar — a lot like spending time with Williams.
📌 Taco Talk is a regular feature. We sample a taqueria with the movers, shakers, artists and bakers of NWA, and rap about news in their world.
