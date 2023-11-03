1 hour ago - Things to Do
A Day of the Dead party, comedy and more things to do in NWA this weekend
🪩 Do the '90s again — Big Night 2023 at the Jones Center in Springdale starts at 6pm Friday. Buy tickets. "
💀 Celebrate Day of the Dead — This mainly Mexican tradition honors the dead. The Latin Art Organization of Arkansas will host a celebration at noon Saturday in downtown Springdale.
🤣 Go to a comedy night — Try Bentonville Brewing tonight ($14) or Geoffrey Asmus at The Grove in Lowell tonight-Sunday ($18).
🏎️ Cruise NWA Cars and Coffee — Spend the morning drinking coffee and checking out cars and motorcycles at this event by Cruising the Ozarks; 8-11am Sunday at 2223 W. Walnut St. in Rogers.
