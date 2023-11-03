Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

🪩 Do the '90s again — Big Night 2023 at the Jones Center in Springdale starts at 6pm Friday. Buy tickets. "

💀 Celebrate Day of the Dead — This mainly Mexican tradition honors the dead. The Latin Art Organization of Arkansas will host a celebration at noon Saturday in downtown Springdale.

🤣 Go to a comedy night — Try Bentonville Brewing tonight ($14) or Geoffrey Asmus at The Grove in Lowell tonight-Sunday ($18).

🏎️ Cruise NWA Cars and Coffee — Spend the morning drinking coffee and checking out cars and motorcycles at this event by Cruising the Ozarks; 8-11am Sunday at 2223 W. Walnut St. in Rogers.