How to support the arts in Northwest Arkansas this season
Buy from a local art gallery — Check out Art Ventures in Fayetteville or Art on the Square in Bentonville.
- Pro tip: Stop by the Black Friday art sale at The Art Collective Gallery in downtown Rogers and have some wine and snacks while you shop. Noon to 8pm.
Peruse the NWA Makers Market — Shop for locally made goods, including art from more than 250 vendors, while enjoying food trucks and live music. Hours are 10am-4pm at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Go explore — NWA is full of art and performances. You just have to know where to look.
- Try the monthly Art on the Bricks event to explore art galleries in downtown Rogers, the free Mixtape music series at The Medium in Springdale to discover a new artist, or spend some time at Fenix Arts gallery at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville.
