Best arts and theater events in Northwest Arkansas this winter

"Jagged Little Pill" is coming to Fayetteville in January. Photo: Courtesy of Walton Arts Center

Northwest Arkansas has plenty of theater, music and art events during these colder months. Here's what's on stage:

Walton Arts Center Broadway series

"TINA — The Tina Turner Musical" — Watch the story of the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" and listen to her hits.

"Les Misérables" — This classic takes place in 19th-century France.

"Jagged Little Pill" — The musical version of Alanis Morissette's 1995 album.

"Company" — This musical comedy takes place on Bobbie's 35th birthday as her friends question why she isn't married.

The Momentary indoor concert series

ROSSY & Mija — electronic music

Adeem the Artist — indie country/Americana

eTown Live Radio Taping: country, indie, and soul singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim and folk-rock duo Briscoe

eTown Live Radio Taping: roots rock musician James McMurtry and folk-pop artist Erin Rae

Soccer Mommy — alternative/indie

Astral Project — jazz

Junior Brown — country

The Soul Rebels with Talib Kweli — soul, jazz, funk

3DeadIdols, Avian Alia, Lydia Newsom, DK Star God — hip-hop

Little Joe and La Familia — Tex-Mex

A dreamy arts installation

Wander through the forest outside Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and find eight installations combining light, sound and technology — "Listening Forest" by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer.

Open through Dec. 31. Get general admission tickets for $25-$30.

