Best arts and theater events in Northwest Arkansas this winter
Northwest Arkansas has plenty of theater, music and art events during these colder months. Here's what's on stage:
Walton Arts Center Broadway series
"TINA — The Tina Turner Musical" — Watch the story of the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" and listen to her hits.
- Dec. 12-17
- Get tickets for $42-$93.
"Les Misérables" — This classic takes place in 19th-century France.
- Jan. 2-7
- Get tickets for $53-$108.
"Jagged Little Pill" — The musical version of Alanis Morissette's 1995 album.
- Jan. 23-28
- Get tickets for $42-$93.
"Company" — This musical comedy takes place on Bobbie's 35th birthday as her friends question why she isn't married.
- Feb. 20-25
- Get tickets for $42-$93.
The Momentary indoor concert series
ROSSY & Mija — electronic music
- Dec. 16. Get general admission tickets for $30.
Adeem the Artist — indie country/Americana
- Jan 5. Get tickets for $30.
eTown Live Radio Taping: country, indie, and soul singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim and folk-rock duo Briscoe
- Jan. 10. Get tickets for $33.
eTown Live Radio Taping: roots rock musician James McMurtry and folk-pop artist Erin Rae
- Jan 12. Get tickets for $33.
Soccer Mommy — alternative/indie
- Jan. 13. Get tickets for $50.
Astral Project — jazz
- Jan. 26. Get tickets for $25.
Junior Brown — country
- Jan. 27. Get tickets for $28.
The Soul Rebels with Talib Kweli — soul, jazz, funk
- Feb. 2. Get tickets for $55.
3DeadIdols, Avian Alia, Lydia Newsom, DK Star God — hip-hop
- Feb. 23. Get tickets for $20.
Little Joe and La Familia — Tex-Mex
- Feb. 24. Get tickets for $30.
A dreamy arts installation
Wander through the forest outside Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and find eight installations combining light, sound and technology — "Listening Forest" by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer.
Open through Dec. 31. Get general admission tickets for $25-$30.
