Best arts and theater events in Northwest Arkansas this winter

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

"Jagged Little Pill" is coming to Fayetteville in January. Photo: Courtesy of Walton Arts Center

Northwest Arkansas has plenty of theater, music and art events during these colder months. Here's what's on stage:

Walton Arts Center Broadway series

"TINA — The Tina Turner Musical" — Watch the story of the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" and listen to her hits.

Dec. 12-17

Get tickets for $42-$93.

"Les Misérables" — This classic takes place in 19th-century France.

Jan. 2-7

Get tickets for $53-$108.

"Jagged Little Pill" — The musical version of Alanis Morissette's 1995 album.

Jan. 23-28

Get tickets for $42-$93.

"Company" — This musical comedy takes place on Bobbie's 35th birthday as her friends question why she isn't married.

Feb. 20-25

Get tickets for $42-$93.

The Momentary indoor concert series

ROSSY & Mija — electronic music

Dec. 16. Get general admission tickets for $30.

Adeem the Artist — indie country/Americana

Jan 5. Get tickets for $30.

eTown Live Radio Taping: country, indie, and soul singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim and folk-rock duo Briscoe

eTown Live Radio Taping: roots rock musician James McMurtry and folk-pop artist Erin Rae

Jan 12. Get tickets for $33.

Soccer Mommy — alternative/indie

Astral Project — jazz

Junior Brown — country

The Soul Rebels with Talib Kweli — soul, jazz, funk

3DeadIdols, Avian Alia, Lydia Newsom, DK Star God — hip-hop

Little Joe and La Familia — Tex-Mex

A dreamy arts installation

Wander through the forest outside Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and find eight installations combining light, sound and technology — "Listening Forest" by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer.

Open through Dec. 31. Get general admission tickets for $25-$30.