If you have got opinions about the environment or energy infrastructure, the state wants your input.

What's happening: The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, the state Department of Environmental Quality, central Arkansas' Metroplan and Fort Smith are collaborating on an Energy and Environment Innovation plan.

The final draft will include statewide and regional recommendations.

Driving the news: An open house to learn more and discuss public opinion is slated for 4-7pm Thursday at the Jones Center in Springdale.

Why it matters: Public feedback will be used to target investments that reduce pollutants, create jobs and spur economic development.

It also provides a blueprint for Arkansas' eligibility to compete for $4.6 billion in federal grants in 2024.

The big picture: The state's plan will be submitted to the federal Environmental Protection Agency on March 1.

The plan is required before any state or local government agency is permitted to submit applications for grants.

Details: The organizations launched an online survey and an idea box for comments and suggestions.

The survey asks how respondents prioritize incentives for issues like solar, battery storage, EV charging infrastructure, low-greenhouse-gas hydrogen production and recycling.

The survey closes Dec. 15.

The bottom line: Your voice matters. Spanish and Marshallese versions of the survey are available.