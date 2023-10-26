Arkansas seeks feedback on environment and energy for future plan
If you have got opinions about the environment or energy infrastructure, the state wants your input.
What's happening: The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, the state Department of Environmental Quality, central Arkansas' Metroplan and Fort Smith are collaborating on an Energy and Environment Innovation plan.
- The final draft will include statewide and regional recommendations.
Driving the news: An open house to learn more and discuss public opinion is slated for 4-7pm Thursday at the Jones Center in Springdale.
Why it matters: Public feedback will be used to target investments that reduce pollutants, create jobs and spur economic development.
- It also provides a blueprint for Arkansas' eligibility to compete for $4.6 billion in federal grants in 2024.
The big picture: The state's plan will be submitted to the federal Environmental Protection Agency on March 1.
- The plan is required before any state or local government agency is permitted to submit applications for grants.
Details: The organizations launched an online survey and an idea box for comments and suggestions.
- The survey asks how respondents prioritize incentives for issues like solar, battery storage, EV charging infrastructure, low-greenhouse-gas hydrogen production and recycling.
- The survey closes Dec. 15.
The bottom line: Your voice matters. Spanish and Marshallese versions of the survey are available.
