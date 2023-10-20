40 mins ago - Things to Do

Football, a painting contest and more to do in NWA this weekend

Alex Golden
🏈 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Mississippi State — Watch on ESPN or snatch up one of the remaining tickets ranging $30-$195 and watch from the stadium on the University of Arkansas campus. Kickoff is at 11am Saturday.

🎸 Fall at the Johnson Square — Enjoy a free pumpkin painting contest, live music from Sam Allbright and the Southern Heat, and refreshments available for purchase at the park at Johnson Square next to Hail Fellow Well Met and Pizzeria Ruby; 6pm today.

😂 Comedy nights — Check out Andy Woodhull at 7:30pm today at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville (Get tickets for $21-$31) or Esther Ku at 6:30pm today and Saturday at The Grove in Lowell (Get tickets for $18).

