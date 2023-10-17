Gen Z'ers, Baby Boomers spend most on rent in Northwest Arkansas
43% of Northwest Arkansas' youngest renters spent at least 30% of their income on rent last year — above the national average.
- Of renters 65 and older, the stat jumped to 58%, according to the latest U.S. Census data.
Driving the news: Average NWA rent prices were $952 this summer, up more than 10% from a year earlier, according to the Arvest Skyline Report.
Why it matters: Steep prices and mortgage rates pose seemingly insurmountable hurdles to homeownership — and renting isn't necessarily an affordable alternative.
- Spending 30% of income on rent is "the new normal," according to economists at Moody's Analytics.
What's happening: One in three Gen Z-ers (34%) surveyed nationally by Freddie Mac say owning a home feels impossible in their lifetime, up from 27% in 2019.
- Saving for a down payment is the biggest obstacle, they say. It's one reason the typical first-time homebuyer last year was a record-high 36 years old.
The big picture: Across the U.S., pinched young people are fanning out from big cities, returning to their childhood bedrooms or moving in with partners.
- In all of the 100 biggest U.S. metros, more than one-third of renters ages 15-24 spend 30% or more of their income on housing, Axios' Simran Parwani reports.
Threat level: Older Americans on fixed incomes are also especially burdened by high housing costs, contributing to rising homelessness among Baby Boomers, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Yes, but: Particularly among older homeowners, ownership costs in Northwest Arkansas were generally more affordable than renting last year, per the census.
- Only 18% of homeowners over 65 and just 15% of those 35-64 reported spending more than 30% of their income on housing — far less than the same age groups reported spending on rent.
Zoom in: As of June 30, home prices soared by 77% in Benton County and 66% in Washington County since the middle of 2018. Average selling prices were $422,564 and $392,306, respectively.
Be smart: The typical NWA resident spent 52% of their income on housing and transportation in 2021, per the Northwest Arkansas Council.
- Transportation costs generally climb as people move farther from town centers and large employers for more affordable housing.
Go deeper: Student loan interest has started again, adding to affordability pressures.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.