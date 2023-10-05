Topical sketch comedy and more to do this weekend in NWA

🎟 Northwest Arkansas Gridiron — Watch local journalists poke fun at news from the past year in this sketch comedy performance at 7pm Friday and Saturday at Butterfield Trail Village in Fayetteville. Get tickets for $35.

🍻 Bentonville First Friday — This is the last chance of the season to catch this free, family-friendly event that features live music and vendors on the downtown square. This month's theme is Oktoberfest and includes a beer garden for people 21 and up, with trivia and traditional German food in the alley behind Arvest Bank.

11am-9pm Friday; the beer garden opens at 4pm.

🌽 Homegrown Festival — This all-day event (9am-5pm) features local vendors, food trucks and live music Saturday in downtown Siloam Springs.