2 hours ago - Things to Do

Falltober Fest and more to do in NWA this weekend

Alex Golden
Illustration of four office chairs in a row followed by an outdoor camping chair

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

🍻 Fayetteville Falltober Fest — This new festival will feature local breweries and live music from noon to 6pm Sunday downtown Fayetteville. See the lineup.

🏈 Arkansas vs. Texas A&M — Watch the Razorbacks play Texas A&M from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is 11am Saturday on ESPN.

💃 Cultural Dance Fest — Take a Latin, Pacific Island or African dance class for $10. Hours are 9am-3pm Saturday at The Movement Dance Studio in Springdale. See a schedule.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more