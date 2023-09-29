Falltober Fest and more to do in NWA this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

🍻 Fayetteville Falltober Fest — This new festival will feature local breweries and live music from noon to 6pm Sunday downtown Fayetteville. See the lineup.

🏈 Arkansas vs. Texas A&M — Watch the Razorbacks play Texas A&M from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is 11am Saturday on ESPN.

💃 Cultural Dance Fest — Take a Latin, Pacific Island or African dance class for $10. Hours are 9am-3pm Saturday at The Movement Dance Studio in Springdale. See a schedule.