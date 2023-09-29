Gov. Sanders preps Cabinet for potential shutdown

Share on email (opens in new window)

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday sent a memo to her Cabinet outlining how to navigate a possible government shutdown.

State of play: Programs and employees who are wholly or partially dependent on federal funding will be suspended effective Sunday for the duration of the potential shutdown.

Yes, but: A few exceptions were noted, including:

Employees and programs identified by the federal government as being "necessary to protect public health, safety, or welfare," but only if the "federal government has provided documentation guaranteeing funding during the shutdown."

An agency with federal funding and authorization from federal grants to fund a program or position "may do so, as long as funding remains available."

Data: Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Of note: Nearly 2% of the workforce in Northwest Arkansas are civilian federal employees.

📫 Will you be impacted if there's a government shutdown? We want to hear your side of the story.