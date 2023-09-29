Arkansas' child care cliff isn't as steep as other states

Arkansas likely won't be approaching a "child care cliff" like other states tomorrow when pandemic-era funding for the industry likely expires.

Driving the news: Without congressional intervention, as many as 70,000 centers looking after 3.2 million U.S. children may close without the federal aid, according to one widely cited estimate from the Century Foundation.

Yes, but: The situation in Arkansas isn't as dire as reported elsewhere, the Department of Education and a family advocacy group told Axios.

Why it matters: In addition to preparing kids for kindergarten, access to quality, affordable child care is essential to keeping parents — particularly mothers — in the workforce.

State of play: Arkansas received $464 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to help stabilize child care programs.

The money was moved quickly into the private sector, giving child care facilities near immediate relief, Olivia Gardner, who oversees education policy for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, told Axios.

As a result, the funds dwindled earlier than in other states, so facilities are largely adjusted to doing business without ARP money.

Of note: Forty-eight Arkansas child care providers folded between March 2020 and March 2022, but another 260 opened, Gardner said.

What they're saying: "To ensure providers knew the funds were only temporary, Arkansas chose to distribute the funds as one-time enhancement grants," a spokesperson for the Department of Education said in an emailed statement.

"Because of the proactive, conservative approach to distributing these funds, the expiration of funds won't have a dramatic impact on providers in Arkansas."

"There certainly are things we can be working on to improve," Gardner said.

"But, for the most part, our early-childhood education system is a high quality one, and is a system that we should definitely be proud of."

Meanwhile, a recent report on child care policy by Heartland Forward of Bentonville ranks states in terms of their ability to take money and turn it into positive outcomes.

One of the authors, Julie Trivitt, used "efficiency" to describe this and divided the states into gold, silver and bronze status.

Arkansas ranked as No. 12 in the U.S., highest of all the silver states.

It ranked well in affordability and quality but lagged in accessible child care.

What we're watching: Democrats introduced a federal bill earlier this month to provide $16 billion in mandatory funding in each of the next five years to the Child Care Stabilization Grants program.