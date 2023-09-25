Monday Munchies: Red beans and rice at Arsaga's Mill District

Cool weather is in the not-too-distant future, so many are already craving stews, gumbos and steamy bowls of chili.

The setup: Though it was 70 degrees, the mental leap to this fare was a short one on a recent rainy day when I met a source for lunch at Arsaga's Mill District.

I opted for a bowl of red beans & rice, topped with andouille sausage ($14 without sausage; $19 with).

This comes with a side of cheesy cornbread and a dollop of sweetened butter.

The verdict: Alone, the beans and rice hit on all the right textures — a little mushy, a little chewy and just a tad bit of crunch from the jasmine rice.

It lacked depth of flavor, but that's where the sausage comes in.

The andouille added spice and some layers, but was a little awkward to eat.

🌶️ Pro tip: Ask for the Crystal hot sauce and apply liberally for a boost.

The cornbread was simple, crumbly (but not dry) and simply delicious.

With sweet butter, it helps offset the Crystal sauce if you apply too much.

Try it: Arsaga's Mill District, 481 S. School Ave., Fayetteville. Monday-Saturday, 7am-3pm; Sunday, 9am-3pm.