Monday Munchies: Red beans and rice at Arsaga's Mill District
Cool weather is in the not-too-distant future, so many are already craving stews, gumbos and steamy bowls of chili.
The setup: Though it was 70 degrees, the mental leap to this fare was a short one on a recent rainy day when I met a source for lunch at Arsaga's Mill District.
- I opted for a bowl of red beans & rice, topped with andouille sausage ($14 without sausage; $19 with).
- This comes with a side of cheesy cornbread and a dollop of sweetened butter.
The verdict: Alone, the beans and rice hit on all the right textures — a little mushy, a little chewy and just a tad bit of crunch from the jasmine rice.
- It lacked depth of flavor, but that's where the sausage comes in.
- The andouille added spice and some layers, but was a little awkward to eat.
- 🌶️ Pro tip: Ask for the Crystal hot sauce and apply liberally for a boost.
The cornbread was simple, crumbly (but not dry) and simply delicious.
- With sweet butter, it helps offset the Crystal sauce if you apply too much.
Try it: Arsaga's Mill District, 481 S. School Ave., Fayetteville. Monday-Saturday, 7am-3pm; Sunday, 9am-3pm.
