Loan demand continues for Arkansas banks

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.; Chart: Axios

Demand for residential and commercial loans in Arkansas remains strong despite the highest interest rates in more than 20 years, bank industry insiders told Axios.

It's a sign consumers and developers are adjusting to the new cost of things, bankers said.

Driving the news: The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged Wednesday, and issued new projections indicating most officials expect one more rate hike this year, Axios' Neil Irwin reports.

The Fed's decision raises the prospect that rates will stay higher for longer than investors expected earlier this year. It suggests borrowers won't get much relief from lower costs in the near future.

The big picture: Banks have been tightening credit as a result of the Fed's aggressive rate hiking campaign — an intended side effect of its efforts to lower inflation.

Overall loan growth in U.S. banks is about 3.6% so far in the third quarter, about half the long-term average of 7%, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The value of those loans continues to grow, however.

By the numbers: Nationally, commercial banks carried about $12.1 trillion in loans at the end of June. The number was $10.3 trillion for the same period in 2021.

Zoom in: Loans from banks doing business in the Natural State were valued at nearly $1.1 billion at the end of the second quarter, up 31% from $834 million just two years earlier.

What they're saying: "We've seen continued growth … and good demand with good borrowers," Brad Crain, president and CEO of Arvest Benton County, told Axios.

There are about $300 million in commercial loans in Arvest's fourth-quarter pipeline for Benton County alone, he said.

The bank's total commercial portfolio is up 16% in the past 12 months, or about 7% so far this year.

Residential mortgages across Arvest's four-state footprint were valued at $1.4 billion through August, Crain said, which is on pace to beat the $1.6 billion it financed last year.

Meanwhile, Gary Head, chairman of Signature Bank of Arkansas, agrees demand is good but pointed out that fewer people qualify than two years ago because rising interest rates have pushed payment amounts out of their range.

"Normal was cheap for a long time," he said.

Head is hopeful prime rates will settle in the 6-7% range long term.

The bottom line: Loan demand is statewide and not focused geographically, bank commissioner Susannah Marshall told Axios.