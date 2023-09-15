BYU is ready to exact revenge on the Razorbacks
Revenge is a dish best served on the gridiron. At least that's what Brigham Young University is going for Saturday evening.
Driving the news: The Cougars head to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium looking to avenge a 52-35 loss to Arkansas last season.
Catch up quick: BYU led 21-14 midway through the second quarter during at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Then Arkansas' offense caught fire, scoring 17 unanswered points and setting up the victory.
Yes, but: This game should play out quite differently. BYU's offense is tied for 110th among FBS teams for total yards per game, while Arkansas ranks 97th.
- Defensively, Arkansas has given up just one touchdown this season, but against outmanned teams.
Why BYU wins: Forget pig noises and hog calls — at last check, this was a football game, not a rodeo. And quarterback Kedon Slovis is hot, accounting for five touchdowns last week in a 41-16 win over Southern Utah.
- Plus, we train at elevation. That thick, southern air should be a boost for a team that plays its home games more than 4,500 feet above sea level.
And who needs barbecue sauce when you have fry sauce. Keep the pork — we'll feast on our funeral potatoes while watching Arkansas' fans go from raucous to silent following a BYU win.
