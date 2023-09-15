BYU is ready to exact revenge on the Razorbacks

Revenge is a dish best served on the gridiron. At least that's what Brigham Young University is going for Saturday evening.

Driving the news: The Cougars head to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium looking to avenge a 52-35 loss to Arkansas last season.

Catch up quick: BYU led 21-14 midway through the second quarter during at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Then Arkansas' offense caught fire, scoring 17 unanswered points and setting up the victory.

Yes, but: This game should play out quite differently. BYU's offense is tied for 110th among FBS teams for total yards per game, while Arkansas ranks 97th.

Defensively, Arkansas has given up just one touchdown this season, but against outmanned teams.

Why BYU wins: Forget pig noises and hog calls — at last check, this was a football game, not a rodeo. And quarterback Kedon Slovis is hot, accounting for five touchdowns last week in a 41-16 win over Southern Utah.

Plus, we train at elevation. That thick, southern air should be a boost for a team that plays its home games more than 4,500 feet above sea level.

And who needs barbecue sauce when you have fry sauce. Keep the pork — we'll feast on our funeral potatoes while watching Arkansas' fans go from raucous to silent following a BYU win.

