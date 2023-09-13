What we're sipping: Last taste of summer

It doesn't feel quite like fall just yet.

What happened: I wanted one last summery drink before everything becomes pumpkin flavored, so I opted for the El Inmortal ($15) at Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria in downtown Rogers.

The verdict: With honey, vanilla and peach mezcal, this cocktail is sufficiently sweet and fruity without feeling like a sugar rush. It's chilled and is a great way to end one of these last summer nights for a while — next to a quesadilla in my case.

When and where: 11am-10pm Tuesday-Saturday at 101 E. Walnut St. in Rogers.