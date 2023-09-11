Live music and more things to do this week in NWA

Share on email (opens in new window)

🌽 Buy local at a weekday farmers market — Check out Centerton's from 4-8pm Wednesday next to City Hall, or Bentonville's on the downtown square from 5-8pm Thursday.

🎤 Enjoy free live music — Electronic music group Haus of Untz will play at Butterfield Stage as part of the Railyard Live series at 7pm Thursday. Get tickets for free or reserve a table for four for $30.

🎨 Art Walk — Shops and art galleries will have extended hours on Thursday, and you'll also find pop-up exhibitions. Details