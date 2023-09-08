🏈 It's game day — Saturday marks the first Fayetteville home game of the season for the Arkansas Razorbacks. A limited number of tickets priced at $20-$170 are available to see the Hogs play Kent State.

Otherwise, gather at your house or favorite sports bar in time for the 3pm kickoff and call those Hogs!

🚲 Rogers Cycling Festival — Bike the Railyard Loop on Saturday, 1-3pm, or ride the more advanced mountain bike trails 1-5pm at Lake Atalanta. Register.

😂 Find a comedy night — Try 6:30pm tonight and Saturday at The Grove in Lowell (get tickets for $15); 8pm Saturday at CBD American Shaman Kava Bar in Fayetteville ($5 at the door); or 9pm Saturday at Wellington's in Rogers (get tickets for $20).