1 hour ago - Things to Do
Razorbacks football, a cycling festival and more on tap in NWA
🏈 It's game day — Saturday marks the first Fayetteville home game of the season for the Arkansas Razorbacks. A limited number of tickets priced at $20-$170 are available to see the Hogs play Kent State.
- Otherwise, gather at your house or favorite sports bar in time for the 3pm kickoff and call those Hogs!
🚲 Rogers Cycling Festival — Bike the Railyard Loop on Saturday, 1-3pm, or ride the more advanced mountain bike trails 1-5pm at Lake Atalanta. Register.
😂 Find a comedy night — Try 6:30pm tonight and Saturday at The Grove in Lowell (get tickets for $15); 8pm Saturday at CBD American Shaman Kava Bar in Fayetteville ($5 at the door); or 9pm Saturday at Wellington's in Rogers (get tickets for $20).
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.