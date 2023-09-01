Bentonville First Friday and what else to do in NWA this weekend

😎 Bentonville First Friday — This month's event features Kris Allen, Arkansan and "American Idol" Season 8 winner. Shop local vendors at this free, family-friendly event at the downtown square from 3-9pm today.

🎤 Peso Plumo — The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion will have back-to-back nights of Mexican music Sunday and Monday. Lawn tickets are sold out for Sunday's show, but tickets starting at $250 are available. Or get tickets starting at $50 for Sunday's show.

🎇 Fireworks at the ballpark — Tonight's Northwest Arkansas Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals game at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale features a fireworks show. You can also catch more of the game series Saturday and Sunday nights. Get tickets ranging from $8-$16.