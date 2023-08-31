Bentonville's cuisine garners national nods
The editors at Southern Living magazine named Bentonville's Conifer to its list of top new restaurants in the South for 2023.
Why it matters: Though the list isn't ranked, Conifer is the second entry, giving it near top billing in a prestigious directory.
What they said: "The establishments on this list stand out in an industry that's crowded, competitive and full of talent," SL editors wrote.
- "But a great restaurant is more than just what's on the plate. Service and hospitality are also important, as is the way a restaurant supports and treats its staff and the wider community."
ICYMI: The Wall Street Journal recently said Bentonville is "becoming a capital of cool" — citing the city's food, art, culture and outdoor spaces.
- Conifer, which specializes in local farm-to-table fare, was mentioned.
Yes, and: Earlier this year, the magazine called out Wright's BBQ in Johnson as No. 1 in Arkansas and featured Morrison's Fried Pies of Hot Springs.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.