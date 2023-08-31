Bentonville's cuisine garners national nods

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The editors at Southern Living magazine named Bentonville's Conifer to its list of top new restaurants in the South for 2023.

Why it matters: Though the list isn't ranked, Conifer is the second entry, giving it near top billing in a prestigious directory.

What they said: "The establishments on this list stand out in an industry that's crowded, competitive and full of talent," SL editors wrote.

"But a great restaurant is more than just what's on the plate. Service and hospitality are also important, as is the way a restaurant supports and treats its staff and the wider community."

ICYMI: The Wall Street Journal recently said Bentonville is "becoming a capital of cool" — citing the city's food, art, culture and outdoor spaces.

Conifer, which specializes in local farm-to-table fare, was mentioned.

Yes, and: Earlier this year, the magazine called out Wright's BBQ in Johnson as No. 1 in Arkansas and featured Morrison's Fried Pies of Hot Springs.

Southern Living's full list