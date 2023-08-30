What we're sipping: Any shake you want

Alex here. If you want to treat yourself with a sweet drink in the car, pull into the drive-through at PopUp in Bentonville.

By the numbers: My head was spinning with the sheer number of options. The menu features 110 — yes, 110 — different shakes, as well as 90 soda combinations and more than 70 coffees. Or take your pick of teas, lemonades or energy drinks.

Many of the flavor combinations cross over. For example, you can get the 4th Dimension with strawberry, blackberry, raspberry and lime as a shake or a tea.

You can customize anything — extra flavoring, sugar-free — whatever your heart desires.

The intrigue: It's a really fun concept with gimmicks like the soda drinks named after songs, including most of the Diet Coke options dubbed Taylor Swift hits. Where else can you find a drink called Dear John with Diet Coke, cranberry, lime and pomegranate?

PopUp is drive-through or walk-up only, making it a convenient place to grab a drink on the way home from work or fulfill a late-night craving.

What happened: I got a banana split shake — vanilla, banana and dark chocolate. These are not thick, so they can go down a little fast if you're not a careful sipper. The flavors were spot on, but fair warning: it's sweet. I enjoyed mine but stopped at half the 16-ounce small.

When and where: 5:30am-10pm Monday-Saturday and 6am-10pm Sunday at 2001 SW Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville.