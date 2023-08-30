What we're sipping: Any shake you want
Alex here. If you want to treat yourself with a sweet drink in the car, pull into the drive-through at PopUp in Bentonville.
By the numbers: My head was spinning with the sheer number of options. The menu features 110 — yes, 110 — different shakes, as well as 90 soda combinations and more than 70 coffees. Or take your pick of teas, lemonades or energy drinks.
- Many of the flavor combinations cross over. For example, you can get the 4th Dimension with strawberry, blackberry, raspberry and lime as a shake or a tea.
- You can customize anything — extra flavoring, sugar-free — whatever your heart desires.
The intrigue: It's a really fun concept with gimmicks like the soda drinks named after songs, including most of the Diet Coke options dubbed Taylor Swift hits. Where else can you find a drink called Dear John with Diet Coke, cranberry, lime and pomegranate?
- PopUp is drive-through or walk-up only, making it a convenient place to grab a drink on the way home from work or fulfill a late-night craving.
What happened: I got a banana split shake — vanilla, banana and dark chocolate. These are not thick, so they can go down a little fast if you're not a careful sipper. The flavors were spot on, but fair warning: it's sweet. I enjoyed mine but stopped at half the 16-ounce small.
When and where: 5:30am-10pm Monday-Saturday and 6am-10pm Sunday at 2001 SW Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville.
